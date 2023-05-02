Mumbai, May 02: Following the conclusion of the G20 health working group meeting, Goa is now shifting its focus on the upcoming May 4–5 meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The group of state government representatives in charge of working with the Centre to plan the series of G20 meetings has also been tasked with managing the planning for the SCO summit.

Security agencies are trying to ensure that all safety precautions are put in place as foreign ministers from eight countries, including Pakistan and China, are anticipated to fly to Goa for the crucial summit. G20 Summit 2023: Haryana To Showcase State Art, Food to Delegates in Gurugram From March 1-3.

According to sources, consultations between state government representatives will begin on Tuesday to plan for the SCO conference.

About SCO Foreign Ministers' Meet 2023

India is hosting this year's summit of the SCO's foreign ministers and has sent formal invitations to all of the organization's nine members, including Pakistan and China. India assumed the leadership of the SCO last September.

The summit, which will take place in a resort in Benaulim, is anticipated to include participation from both the Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. The majority of the attendees are anticipated to land at Goa International Airport in Dabolim, from which point they will be chauffeured to the event location.

Russia, India, China, Pakistan, and four nations from central Asia—Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan—all belong to the 20-year-old organisation.

How Will the Event Roll Out in Goa?

According to the reports, the groups that organised the G20 summit for the health working group will work on the SCO meeting's modalities. The three-day G20 summit drew more than 200 representatives from abroad and India.

Goa will need to get ready right away after the SCO summit to host the development working group on sustainable development meeting, which will take place from May 9 to 11 in Panaji. G20 representatives will discuss sustainable development concerns at this meeting, including digital ethics, environmentally friendly transitions, and improving global coordination and alliances. G20 Meeting: NGO Slams Tripura Government for Hosting Dinner at Durbar Hall of Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala.

The state government said that the role of the G20 in accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will be one of the meeting's major discussion points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2023 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).