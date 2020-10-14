New Delhi, October 14: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an advisory cautioning on Al Qaeda operative Jamal Hussein Hasan Zeiniye, leader of Al Nusrah Front for the People of Levant who is now part of the UN sanctions list on ISIS and Al Qaeda operatives. The United Nations Security Council puts up view and search notices for individuals who are subject to sanctions. Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan Company's Jewellery Division, Found Guilty of Insider Trading by SEBI.

The Interpol and United Nations Security Council Special Notice alerts global police to individuals and entities that are subject to sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council. The three most common sanctions are assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo. The total number of Interpol and United Nations Security Council notices in circulation for individuals are 511. SEBI Cautions Investors Against Unsolicited Investment Tips.

Zieniye, 48, of Syria is associated with the Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant and Al-Qaida. On the financial front, the UN sanctions seek freeze without delay the funds and other financial assets or economic resources of designated individuals and entities, ensure that no funds, financial assets or economic resources are made available, directly or indirectly for their benefit.

Clause 2.8 of the SEBI Master Circular Guidelines on Anti Money Laundering (AML) Standards and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) states that registered intermediaries should ensure that accounts are not opened in the name of anyone whose name appears in updated list of individuals and entities which are subject to various sanction measures such as freezing of assets/accounts, denial of financial services etc., as approved by the Security Council Committee.

Registered intermediaries shall continuously scan existing accounts to ensure that no account is held by or linked to any of the entities or individuals included in the list. Stock Brokers/Depositories/AMFI/Registered intermediaries are advised to circulate these press releases to respective members/ participants/AMCs for necessary compliance as required. They should follow the procedure as well as advise their respective members/participants/AMCs to follow the procedure.

They should scan all existing accounts to ensure that no account is held by or linked to any of the entities or individuals included in the list and also ascertain the same for future accounts as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 10:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).