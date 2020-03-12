Sensex Plunges 1700 Points, Nifty Goes Below 9,500 As WHO Declares Coronavirus a 'Pandemic'

Sensex

Mumbai, March 12: Sensex fell sharply on Thursday morning tracking weak global markets which were rattled after the World Health Organisation declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a "pandemic". The Sensex was trading at 33,996.97, down 1,700 points (4.76 percent). Nifty, on the other hand, was at 9,942.75, down 4.93 percent at 9:30 am. Nifty50 index breached the psychological mark of 10,000 today for the first time since March 26, 2018. All the sectoral indices on the BSE were trading in the red.

The rupee plunged 82 paise to 74.50 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday. Globally, over 119,400 confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been reported among which over 4,300 people have succumbed to the virus. Talking about the international markets, the Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday. Coronavirus Outbreak: Donald Trump Says 'US Will Suspend All Travel From Europe to US For Next 30 Days' to Control the Spread of COVID-19.

The Asian markets echoed similar sentiments, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan losing 4.1 per cent to its lowest level since early 2019, and Japan's Nikkei dropping 5.3 per cent. Australia's benchmark dived 7.4 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI fell 4.6 per cent to a four-and-a-half-year low.

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the country will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. According to an ANI tweet, the new rules will go into effect from Friday at midnight. The decision has been taken by the government to control the spread of the deadly disease.