Coronavirus Outbreak: Donald Trump Says 'US Will Suspend All Travel From Europe to US For Next 30 Days' to Control the Spread of COVID-19

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, March 12: US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the country will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. According to an ANI tweet, the new rules will go into effect from Friday at midnight. The decision has been taken by the government to confront a growing public health crisis.

Trump was speaking during a rare Oval Office address to the nation after facing severe criticism for his response to the pandemic. He was quoted saying, "I am overseeing the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history." He further said, "Smart action today will prevent the spread of the virus tomorrow." Coronavirus Outbreak: India Suspends All Tourist Visas Till April 15, Move to be Effective From March 13, Informs Health Ministry.

Trump made the efforts to calm the markets and the rise in the fear of US citizens, as more COVID-19 cases rise and dampen the economy. He further mentioned how his administration has responded to the virus, insisting that “we are responding with great speed and professionalism."

Indian Embassy in US Issue Advisory on Travel to India

The Indian Embassy issued an advisory on travel to India amid coronavirus spread, saying the Centre has suspended all visas with some exceptions including diplomatic and official travel. In a statement, the embassy said that the visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders is kept in abeyance till April 15.