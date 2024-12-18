New Delhi, December 18: NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, weeks after the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was trounced in the assembly elections in Maharashtra by the BJP-led MahaYuti.

Pawar met the Prime Minister in his office in Parliament along with two farmers from Phaltan in western Maharashtra and presented him a box of pomegranates from their farm. Sharad Pawar Birthday 2024: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Veteran Maharashtra Leader, Prays for His Long and Healthy Life.

Sharad Pawar Meets PM Modi in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar met PM Narendra Modi today in the Parliament regarding pomegranate issue of farmers. Visuals as he leaves from the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/5diMYHVCno — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

Recently, Pawar had written to the Prime Minister, inviting him to inaugurate the 98th Marathi Sahitya Sammelan scheduled to be held at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital in February. Sharad Pawar Slams PM Narendra Modi’s Assurance of Doubling Farmers’ Income, Claims Suicides Have Doubled.

"I did not broach the topic of Sahitya Sammelan," Pawar said after the meeting with the Prime Minister. In the Maharashtra assembly elections last month, the Congress-NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena(UBT) alliance -- MVA -- faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP's MahaYuti alliance. The MahaYuti won 235 seats, while the MVA was restricted to 46 in the 288-member assembly.