Shashi Tharoor to Follow Jyotiraditya Scindia's Footsteps? Congress MP Clears Air on Joining BJP With Witty Response

Shashi Tharoor (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 10: Shashi Tharoor is known for using high-sounding words and witty replies on various communication platforms and his latest comes at a time when Madhya Pradesh Indian National Congress government is facing a danger of collapse. When a Twitter user called Drunk Journalist asked "who will be joining BJP soon" giving two options Milind Deora and Shashi Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP asked him if he is "sober". Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia Resigns From Congress After Meeting PM Narendra Modi, May Join BJP.

"My next two bets who will be joining BJP soon 1) Milind Deora 2) Shashi Tharoor," a Twitter user asked. Replying to the post, Shashi Tharoor said, "If you were sober, @drunkjournalist, you wouldn't have my name on your list." Jyotiraditya Scindia Says 'Happy Holi' in First Reaction, Congress Awaits Kamal Nath's 'Masterstroke'.

Shashi Tharoor's Reply to a Twitter User:

If you were sober, @drunkjournalist, you wouldn't have my name on your list.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 10, 2020

Senior Congres leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday tendered his resignation to Sonia Gandhi after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. "While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party," he wrote in his resignation letter to party chief.

The Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government is staring at collapse as 22 MLAs have submitted their resignations to the assembly speaker. If the resignations are accepted, the strength of Madhya Pradesh assembly will come down to 206, leaving BJP thin majority beyond halfway mark of 102 with its 107 legislators.