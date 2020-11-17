Shimla, November 17: Parts of Himachal Pradesh reeled under cold wave conditions with Shimla recording 4.4 degree Celsius and Manali freezing at -1.5 degree Celsius. According to Manmohan Singh, IMD Shimla, the mercury dipped in several other regions too apart from Shimla and Manali. The official added that there has also been a dip of nearly 10 degrees during the day time. Adding further, he said that higher regions like Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti may receive rainfall in the next few days.

On Monday, Himachal Pradesh's Shimla received its first early snowfall in over 15 years. This brought the temperature down by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius. According to Singh, this is first November snowfall in over 15 years in Narkanda, Kharapathar, Kufri and dozens of villages in Shimla district. He said the districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and higher reaches of Kullu and Kinnaur have already received snowfall this year, adding the weather will be dry till November 19. Kashmir Sees First Snowfall of Winter Season 2020, See Beautiful Pictures of the Valley Drenched in a Carpet of Snow.

On Sunday, the Keylong region in Lahaul-Spiti district recorded the lowest minimum temperature at -3.0 degrees Celsius, Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded -8 degrees Celsius, Kufri recorded 0.0 degree Celsius. Moreover, Manali recorded 0.2 degree Celsius, Dalhousie 0.6 degree Celsius and Shimla recorded the minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius.

