“Traveling back in time is a wonderful thing, right?”

Each one of us, sometime or other, has time travelled through our History Books and left it to our imagination how the Royal British Colonial Calcutta used to look like. What if, sitting in the 21st Century we really get to enjoy the ambience and feel of the long-lost era where a Royal Dining Pub with an Old World Charm and Progressive Modern Cuisine is combined together?

Well..Well.. well the new entry in the “City of Joy”, The Lords and Barons is giving a chance to the people of Kolkata to travel back to the 19th Century ‘Calcutta’! With authentic approach in the interior and era-syncing food and drink, The Lords and Barons is going to set an example as a truly historical Royal Diner. Located in Park Street, this is an absolute delight for the people seeking for a royal experience.

Hidden away upstairs, the first-floor area-AACE, is a wonderful cozy place, which doubles up perfectly as a night club. With space for approximately 150 people, this room is suitable for any kind of events. Those who are in search of a quiet corner should try the second floor-ATTIC, where a relaxed and private eating space beckons. This floor has an amazing view of the cityscape, all set to fascinate the gourmands, encompassing hints to its steeped historical essence whilst offering a contemporary and friendly atmosphere. The live performances in the second floor will dazzle you more in the evening. The third floor, SKYLAB, has a roof-top area which is a perfect evening hangout spot. This area offers the old Calcutta charm of Park Street area.

Coming to the delicacies, majority of European cuisines from the medieval period along with a few American and Indian dishes will tantalize the taste buds along with a wide array of soul soothing cocktails, mocktails and variations of Shisha.

The outer facade dominating by The Lords and Barons logo look pleasant enough - substantial and proud, with its name in gold letter on green background. As soon as you step inside, you will realize a real periodic gem has been discovered! The intricate late Victorian decor with hints of progressive and contemporary elements is evident pretty much in every detail. The wooden panels, elaborate ceiling, everything is speaking out loud for the brand. There are panelled and carved mahogany placements in the second floor bar area. The huge encoring effects with golden flat columns inspired from the architectural Corinthian capitals’ elements, pillar spaces made of polished wood give an essential vibe.

Every nook and corner has a unique sense of character, full of stories and rich with the heritage and culture with a touch of international influence. As soon as your eyes get off the decor, you will be awestruck by the classy custom-made furniture made at Jodhpur. It's all a mad, typically Victorian and contemporary mishmash of styles and materials, which nevertheless somehow have been brought together to give an amazing look by Interior designer Mr. Vijay Kumar Located at Park Street, The Lords and barons open into narrow corridors with tiled panels and friezes, wooden floors, stuccoes ceilings and simply elegant light fittings.

This whole Royal Dining Pub has a real atmosphere and charm for all who wants to travel back to the British era for an experience like never before! If you fascinate to cherish your leisure time with an imposing experience of Night club, The Lords and Barons is ready with an exemplary DJ benefaction by Hardik Thakkar at their first floor whereas the second floor and third floor with rock and pop music and musical performances is ideal to cater elderly and family persons too! This Tavern is ready to overwhelm everyone with its magnificent charm where anyone stepping inside would cherish the old English lifestyle where they would Party like the Lords and live life in Baron Size!!

THE LORDS AND BARONS KOLKATA

20 B, Park St, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016

Cost for two: Rs. 1,500 (approx.) with alcohol

We’re open: Monday- Sunday

Timing:

Mon-Wed, Sun - 12:30PM – 11:30PM

Thu-Sat - 12:30PM-2:00AM