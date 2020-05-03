Indian Railways Tells States to Collect Ticket Fare from Migrant Workers, Other Stranded Travellers of Shramik Trains Amid Lockdown; Read Complete Guidelines and Rules

Indian Railways | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 3: The Indian Railways on Sunday issued guidelines to operate ‘Shramik Trains’ to ferry stranded migrant labourers, tourists, pilgrims and students among others to their native states. In the latest guidelines, Railways will print train tickets to specified destination as per number of passengers that have been indicated by originating state. The order said that local state government authority will have to handover tickets to passengers and collect ticket fare from the. Once the fare is collected from the travellers, the total amount needs to be handed over to Railways. Special Trains From Nasik to Lucknow, Jaipur to Patna, Kota to Hatia And More: Full List of Trains That Will Ferry Migrants, Students, Tourists And Others.

On May 1, also marked as International Labour Day, the Indian Railways announced six "Shramik Special" trains for migrant workers, students and others who were stranded due to the lockdown. The train service came as a relief for the stranded people as the service started after more than a month of suspension of services. How to Book Tickets or Register For 'Shramik' Special Trains Meant For Stranded Migrant Workers, Students, Tourists Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Take a Look at the Guidelines Issued by Railways:

Guidelines to operate ‘Shramik Trains’-Railways to print train tickets to specified destination as per no. of passengers indicated by originating state.Local state govt authority to handover tickets to passengers&collect ticket fare&handover total amount to Railways: Railways Min pic.twitter.com/JAAsZW9YEr — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

The Railways had said that it will charge state governments for ferrying people stranded due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown in its 'Shramik Special' trains. The fare would include cost of sleeper class ticket, superfast charge of Rs 30 and Rs 20 for meals and water per passenger. Each train is expected to carry 1,000-1,200 passengers. Lockdown in India Extended For Further 2 Weeks Beyond May 4, MHA Gives Details Of What Will Remain Open And Shut in Red, Orange And Green Zones.

The first such service was run with 1,200 passengers from Hyderabad to Jharkhand at 4:50 am on Friday. The other five include -- Nasik to Lucknow (at 9:30 pm), Aluva to Bhubaneswar (6 pm), Nasik to Bhopal (8 pm), Jaipur to Patna and Kota to Hatia (9 pm). These special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the state governments concerned as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons.