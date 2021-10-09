New Delhi, October 9: The withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon commenced on October 6 and it receded from some parts of West Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the latest weather bulletin, conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 days. The withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from northwest India usually begins on September 17.

Giving details about the status of the monsoon, the IMD forecast said that the Southwest Monsoon withdrawal line continues to pass through Dwarka, Mehsana, Udaipur, Kota, Gwalior, Hardoi. Meanwhile, conditions are becoming favourable in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh too for withdrawal. Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal Begins, Retreat from Delhi in 3-4 Days: IMD.

According to R K Jenamani, senior forecaster with the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the IMD, this is the second-most delayed withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon since 1960. Monsoon withdrawal from northwest India in 2019 started on October 9.

The IMD weather forecast added that a cyclonic circulation lies over the north Andaman Sea & neighborhood between 3.1 & 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is very likely to form over the same region during the next 48 hours. It is likely to become more marked and move west northwestwards towards south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 4-5 days.

