New Delhi, December 7: Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday described the rising petrol prices in Mumbai and other parts of the country as "monumental exploitation" by the government. In his tweet, Subramanian Swamy, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said he believes a litre of petrol should be sold at a maximum price of Rs 40 in India.

"Petrol price at Rs. 90 per litre is a monumental exploitation by GoI of the people of India. The price ex-refinery of petrol is Rs. 30/litre. All kinds of taxes and Petrol pump commission add up the remainder Rs.60. In my view petrol must sell at max. Rs. 40 per litre (sic)," Swamy tweeted. His tweet came after oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased their retail price for the sixth consecutive day.

Subramanian Swamy on Rising Petrol Prices:

A litre of petrol is being sold at Rs 90.34 in Mumbai today. In Delhi, the price of petrol increased by a margin of 30 paise per litre on Monday to Rs 83.71 a litre from a level of Rs 83.41 a litre on Sunday, inching closer to all-time high levels of Rs 84 a litre. Retail prices of petrol in other parts of the country are also inching closer to all-time high levels and will breach the mark this week if the prices continue to rise. Subramanian Swamy Hits Out at BJP IT Cell For Making Personal Attacks on Him, Targets Amit Malviya.

The OMCs also raised the price of diesel by 26 paise per litre to Rs 73.87 a litre as against Rs 73.61 a litre a day earlier. Following today's increase, fuel prices increased on 15 of the past 18 days with petrol prices rising by Rs 2.65 per litre and diesel by 3.41 a litre. Petrol prices had been static since September 22, and diesel rates hadn't changed since October 2.

