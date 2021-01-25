Gaya, January 25: Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Kunti Devi was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Sumirak Yadav murder case on Monday. The quantum of punishment was pronounced by an additional district court in Bihar's Gaya. Devi was held guilty on January 19 by Gaya ADJ-III Sangam Singh in the eight-year-old murder case.

According to a report published in India Today, a show-cause notice was also served to Daudnagar sub-jail superintendent. The jail official was served the show-cause notice to the sub-jail superintendent for his failure to produce the former RJD MLA in the court. 51 Pc of Winning Candidates in Bihar Face Serious Criminal Charges, Maximum in RJD.

The additional public prosecutor had told The Times of India that witnesses claimed to have heard the RJD leader instigating the attackers to attack JDU worker Sumarik Yadav after she lost elections to him. Devi's two sons were also accused in the case. Notably, one of her sons Ajay Kumar Yadav is the sitting MLA from Atri Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, the former RJD MLA's husband is also serving life imprisonment.

According to the India Today reports, 12 witnesses had turned hostile in the case. Sumirak Yadav was killed on February 26, 2013, in Neemchak Bathani Bazar of Bihar's Gaya while he was returning to his home. The initial investigation had revealed that, Sumirak Yadav, was attacked due to political rivalry.

