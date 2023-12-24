Mumbai, December 24: Former minister and Congress MLA Sunil Kedar, who was convicted in a bank scam, has been disqualified from the Maharashtra, as per a notification issued here. Kedar, the daredevil Congress MLA from Saoner, was found guilty on Friday and sentenced to five years rigorous jail in the 2002 Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank (NDCCB) scam of Rs 150 crore.

Maharashtra Congress Chief Spokesperson Atul Londhe flayed the decision, saying though the party has the highest regards for the law, "why the same legal yardstick is not being applied when Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are convicted and they are given full opportunities to appeal". Maharashtra: Congress Leader Sunil Kedar Disqualified From State Assembly After Conviction in Nagpur Cooperative Bank’s Rs 150 Crore Scam.

The verdict in the NDCCB case came as an embarrassment to the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). According to the prosecution, when Kedar was the NDCCB Chairman, he flouted rules to invest in the government securities vide certain private entities.

Later, the cooperative bank lost around Rs 125 crore as the private companies defaulted on giving the securities and also did it return the money. A day after the sensational verdict by a Nagpur Court, the Maharashtra legislature issued the orders disqualifying Kedar from the Assembly.

“And Whereas, consequent upon the conviction of Shri Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar, Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, he stands disqualified for being a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from the date of his conviction i.e. 22nd day of December 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 191 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India r/w section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Now, therefore, in accordance with sub-clause (a) of clause (3) of Article 190 of the Constitution of India, the seat of Shri Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar, Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has become vacant from the date of his conviction 22nd December, 2023,” said an official gazette late on Saturday. Sunil Kedar Convicted: Court Convicts Maharashtra Congress MLA in Nagpur Cooperative Bank’s Rs 150 Crore Scam.

Kedar was convicted along with five others and also ordered to pay a fine of Rs12.50 lakh, while three other co-accused were acquitted. The Congress and his legal team had earlier indicated that Kedar would challenge the order in the Bombay High Court soon.

