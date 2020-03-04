Sunni Waqf Board Constitutes Trust to Build Mosque on 5-Acre Land Allotted by UP Government in Ayodhya

UP Sunni Waqf Board office | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ayodhya, March 4: The Sunni Waqf Board on Wednesday constituted a trust for the construction of the mosque on the five-acre land allotted by the Uttar Pradesh government in Ayodhya on the directions of the Supreme Court. The board has also decided to build a library named “Indo-Islamic Cultural Centre” and a hospital. Ayodhya Verdict: Full Text of Supreme Court Judgment in Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi Title Dispute.

According to a report published in CNN News18, the trust will comprise 10 members with board chairman Zufar Farooqui is expected to be the head of the newly formed body. Two Muslim scholars will also be part of the trust. Ram Temple Trust 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra' Formed, Announces PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

The trust will look after the maintenance of the mosque. The Yogi Adityanath cabinet on February 5 decided to give an alternate plot to the Sunni Waqf Board on the Ayodhya-Lucknow National Highway. The board accepted the land on February 25. Two members of the Board, Abdul Razzak Khan and Imran Mabood were against the decision to accept land for the mosque. Ayodhya Verdict: Complaints Filed Against Asaduddin Owaisi For His Remarks Over Supreme Court's Judgment.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced the constitution of trust for construction of a Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The trust was constituted on February 19. Swami Nritya Gopal Das was appointed as its president.

In November 2019, the Supreme Court had given a historic judgment handed over the disputed land to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas for the construction of the Ram Temple. The top court had also directed the government to allocate five-acre land in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.