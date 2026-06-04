T-Mobile Opens 1st Global Tech Centre in Hyderabad

US telecommunications leader T-Mobile, through its division TMUS Global Solutions Technology, has officially inaugurated its first global capability centre (GCC) outside the United States. Located in Hitech City, the new facility spans 250,000 square feet and is expected to serve as a critical strategic innovation hub within the company's worldwide network.

The Hyderabad centre is tasked with developing capabilities across a wide range of advanced fields, including software engineering, DevOps, product development, cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cybersecurity. The company has already successfully onboarded more than 500 professionals and intends to expand its local workforce to approximately 1,000 employees by 2027. Vodafone Idea Partners with Meta to Launch Silent Mobile Verification Across WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to Curb Fraud.

According to Chandra Gupta, vice president of IT operations at TMUS Global Solutions, Hyderabad was selected for the facility due to its rich pool of technical talent and an innovation ecosystem that aligns with the firm’s long-term corporate objectives. Google AI Search Update: UK Publishers Granted Control Over AI Content Usage Following CMA Intervention Amid Growing 'Zero-Click' Web Concerns.

Hyderabad's Growing Global Capability Centre Ecosystem

The inauguration of the facility was led by Telangana’s Minister for IT and Industries, D. Sridhar Babu, who highlighted the city's capacity to provide high-value human capital at scale. The minister noted that the rapid establishment of this centre serves as a strong validation of Hyderabad’s diverse professional landscape, which now hosts over 450 global capability centres employing more than 300,000 professionals. Engineers in the region currently support critical developments across various sectors, including semiconductors, life sciences, banking, and telecommunications.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Standard ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).