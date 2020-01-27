Tamil Nadu: BJP Leader Hacked to Death With Sickles at Busy Market in Trichy, Probe Underway

Image used for represenational purpose

Chennai, January 27: In a brutal incident, a local BJP’s zonal secretary of Trichy city in Tamil Nadu on Monday was hacked to death by an armed gang at the busy Gandhi market. The local BJP leader, who is also a contractor of the vehicle parking lot has been identified as Vijayaraghu.

According to a report, published in the Hindustan Times, Vijayaraghu was brutally assaulted by a three-member gang at a tea shop. He was assaulted with wielding machetes and long sickles, which they left at the scene after killing the local BJP leader. Following this, even the public too fled from the scene. Jharkhand: Police Arrest 15 'Pathalgarhi Supporters' For Murder of 7 Villagers of West Singhbhum, All Sent to Judicial Custody.

With the news of the brutal attack spread like wild fire, Gandhi market police reached the spot and moved the severely wounded BJP functionary to the Government Hospital. Later, the victim succumbed to injuries.

Surprisingly, the BJP workers -- who gathered outside the hospital -- claimed that attackers were Islamic fundamentalists. They also demanded that the assailants be arrested and resorted to road blockade. Police, meanwhile, have launched a manhunt for the assailants.