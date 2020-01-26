Jharkhand: Police Arrest 15 'Pathalgarhi Supporters' For Murder of 7 Villagers of West Singhbhum, All Sent to Judicial Custody

Jharkhand Police personnal. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Ranchi, January 26: The Jharkhand Police on Sunday arrested fifteen people in connection with the murder of seven villagers allegedly by supporters of the "Pathalgarhi" movement in West Singhbhum district. Following the arrest, all the accused were sent to judicial custody.

According to a report published in the Indian Express, the officials of the newsly constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested all the fifteen people. The SIT was formed by the new Chief Minister of state Hemant Soren a couple of days ago, who had asked the officials to make swift action against the perpetrators of the crime. Jharkhand: Stones Hurled at BJP's Pro-CAA Rally in Lohardaga, 12 Injured.

It is to be known that on January 19, the supporters of the ‘Pathalgarhi’ movement allegedly kidnapped seven villagers of Burugulikela village in West Singhbhum district and later killed them. Following this, police conducted an overnight search operation and recovered bodies of the seven villagers from the forest -- four km from the village

Though the police claim that this could be due to the clash between a pro-Pathalgarhi group and an anti-Pathalgarhi group, clarity on it is yet to be ascertained. With the case, gaining political momentum in state, CM Soren ordered a SIT probe. He had said, "The government doesn’t give the right to anyone to take law in their hands. Lots of rumours are being spread but govt will take strict and unbiased action."

As per the Pathalgarhi movement, tribal living in the village seeks autonomy for village sabhas (Gramsabhas) and want no laws of the land to be applicable to the tribal people in the area. They also reject government rights over their forests and rivers, and prohibit the entry of the outsiders.