Chennai, November 8: The Idol Wing of Tamil Nadu Police has recovered three Chola-era idols from the home of a German couple in Auroville.

The idols of Lord Nataraja, Amman and Chandrasekhara, were seized from the residence of Poppo Pingel, 80 and his wife Mona, following a search operation conducted by a special team headed by inspector Indira on Monday. Tamil Nadu Govt Rolls Out Delhi Model School Plan, CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches Scheme.

The idols were found hidden in the first floor attic of the house. The idol wing swung into action after receiving credible information from a source about the bronzes believed to be worth crores of rupees. EWS Quota in Jobs and Education: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin To Take Legal Opinion As Supreme Court Upholds Reservation For Economically Weaker Sections.

Police officials said Poppo Pingel neither had any papers nor answers on how the idols came into his possession.

"A probe is on to find out if the German national was previously involved in smuggling antique idols from India into Germany and about the persons from whom he had purchased or sourced the idols," Jayanth Murali, DGP, IW CID, stated on Tuesday.

