Chennai, Nov 30: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Monday extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state till December 31 subject to certain relaxations.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said based on the discussions with medical, public health experts and District Collectors to prevent coronavirus spread, the Covid-19 lockdown is extended till Decembe 31r from November 30. Tamil Nadu Extends COVID-19 Curbs Till December 31, 2020, Marina Beach to Reopen After December 14.

According to Palanswami, barring the Covid-19 containment zones the following relaxations are applicable along with the existing ones:

* Final year under graduate courses in all colleges and universities and medical courses (under graduate and post graduate).

* For the first year college students' classes for the academic year will commence from Tuesday.

* Swimming pools for training purposes will be allowed to function following standard operating procedures (SOP).

* Marina and other beaches will be open for public from December 12 depending on the coronavirus spread subject to following SOP.

* Exhibition halls will be allowed to function only for business to business purposes after following SOP.

* Indoor social, political and religious congregations allowed subject to 50 per cent seating capacity and not exceeding 200 persons from Tuesday to December 31. Permission from the District Collectors and from Greater Chennai Police (for Chennai meetings) are necessary.

* Based on the coronavirus spread, permission for outdoor meetings will be decided.

* The existing system of E-registration for those coming to Tamil Nadu from states other than Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Union Territory of Puducherry would continue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).