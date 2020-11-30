Chennai, November 30: The Tamil Nadu government has extended coronavirus-related restrictions in the state till December 31, 2020. The state government also announced the reopening of Marina beach in Chennai after December 14. Classes of final year students of under-graduate courses in Tamil Nadu will begin from December 7, said the state government. Coronavirus Cases in India Surpass 94 Lakh, COVID-19 Deaths Surge to 1,37,139.

The Centre has permitted states and union territories to impose local restrictions such night curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus. It also said states and UTs should not impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the central government. The inter-state or intra-state movement has not been restricted either by the Centre. COVID-19 Vaccine Will be Available in India in Early 2021, Says Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has reported 7,79,046 cases of coronavirus so far. Presently, there are 11,073 active cases in the state. The death toll due to COVID-19 stood at 11,694 in the state. A total of 7,56,279 people have been discharged after recovering from coronavirus till now.

