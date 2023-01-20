Chennai, January 20: Fishermen groups in Chennai and surrounding coastal areas have opposed an upcoming monument at the state capital's Marina Beach.

According to the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association's president K. Bharathi, the monument coming as part of the Kalaignar Karunanidhi memorial would lead to loss of coastal environment. Tamil Nadu: 14 Indian Fishermen From Karaikkal Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for Crossing International Maritime Boundary Line.

In a statement on Friday, he said that as the monument is close to the mouth of the Cooum river, prawn production would be affected. He added that if the coastal areas were damaged, it would affect the fish production thus affecting the livelihood of fishermen. Bharathi said that the fish production in coastal areas of Chennai has already come down and if the monument comes up, it would further erode it.

The fishermen leader reasoned the state government to construct the monument on land instead of in the sea. He also said that the CRZ regulation has mandated the state government to demarcate the fishing zones but the latter has only earmarked for ports and development. Three Indian Fishermen From Tamil Nadu Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy For Crossing International Boundary Line.

Bharathi said that according to CRZ rules, the district CRZ committees must have at least three members from fishing communities but no one has been appointed. The fishermen leaders have also formed the Marina Fishermen Protection Committee for a joint fight against the monument.

The monument is to be constructed 360 metres from the shoreline. A bridge will link the monument and the beach at a cost of Rs 80 crore. The site falls under CRZ-1A, CRZ-II, and CRZ-IVA areas, but sanction has been given by the state-level authorities.

B. Ramkumar Adityan, a practicing advocate in Chennai, has already filed a case with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the monument. The petitioner cited that this was the breeding ground for Olive Ridley Turtles and the project would damage the nesting process. The state government will be conducting a public hearing on January 31 at Kalaivanar Arangam, Wallajah Road in Triplicane.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2023 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).