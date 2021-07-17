Erode, July 17: Suspecting the fidelity of his wife, a man strangled her to death early Saturday, police said. The crime was reported from Chitode in Erode district. According to the police, the couple, which has two children, has been quarreling over the alleged affair the woman was having with a painter. Rajasthan Man Kills Uncle Over Illicit Affair With His Wife, Body Recovered From Deserted Area in Kota.

The man, a driver by profession, told his 28-year-old wife to stop contacting the alleged lover, but she reportedly used to secretly meet him, the police said.

This angered the driver so much that he murdered her this morning and surrendered before the police.

