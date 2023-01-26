Chennai, Jan 26: A 58-year-old man was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police after he snatched a woman pedestrian's chain while speeding on a motorbike.

During interrogation, he confessed to having committed the crime to raise bail money for his imprisoned son.

Seethalakshmi (61) of Thirumangalam was returning home after offering prayers at a local temple when a bike-born assailant snatched her 10 sovereign chain and fled. The woman raised a complaint with the Thirumangalam police station. Bank Robbery Caught on Camera: Robbers Clean Up Rajasthan Bank in 60 Seconds (Watch Video).

An officer with the Greater Chennai police told IANS that immediately after receiving the complaint, Thirumangalam police searched all the CCTV visuals from the surrounding area and tracked the robber. Robbery Caught on CCTV Camera: Thief Breaks In Through Ceiling of Hero Bike Agency in UP’s Kaushambi, Takes Away Rs 50,000 Cash, Laptop and Mobile (Video).

A police team barged into a secluded home at Purusawalkam in Chennai and apprehended the offender. It was found that the thief was a local person, Mohammed Illiyaz.

On being questioned, he told the officers that he had resorted to chain snatching to arrange money for his son's bail application.

He told police that his son, Mohammed Fiaz (25) was lodged in prison since September 2022 on charges of bludgeoning to death a person, Kumar over a drunken brawl.

Illiaz told police that he had to raise money for the bail application of his son. Mohammed Illaiz was produced before the judicial magistrate court and remanded in prison on Wednesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2023 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).