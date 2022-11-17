A shocking incident of bank robbery has come to light from Rajasthan. In the video, two armed robbers with helmets on their heads were seen holding SBI bank staff at gunpoint. They can be seen approaching the cashier and handing him a bag. As soon as the cashier fills up the bag, the robbers flee the scene. The entire bank heist was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the bank. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. 'Kya Bank Robber Banega' Man Digging Tunnel Allegedly to Rob Bank Gets Stuck, Firefighters Saves His Life (Watch Viral Video).

Bank Robbery Caught on Camera:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)