Chennai, February 2: With rain lashing some districts of Tamil Nadu as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in these districts.

The district collectors of Myladuthurai and Nagapattinam have declared holidays for the schools and colleges in the districts. Tamil Nadu: Schools, Colleges Shut In Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur Districts Due to Continuous Heavy Rainfall.

Heavy rain lashes several parts of the Tamil Nadu:

#WATCH | Due to the Depression formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, heavy rain lashes several parts of the Nagapattinam district, Tamil Nadu Schools and colleges in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts closed for today in view of rainfall. pic.twitter.com/JivGL47DH4 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

With heavy rain lashing Tiruvarur district, the District Revenue officer declared a holiday for schools in the district. The IMD on Wednesday had predicted high-speed stormy winds in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Weather Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: IMD Warns for Stormy Winds in Coastal Regions; Asks Fishermen Not To Venture Into Seas Till February 2.

The weather department has also cautioned the fishermen against venturing out into the sea due to the possibility of high winds. The IMD predicted rough seas in Southwest Bay of Bengal, Camorin Area, Gulf of Mannar, and Kariakkal coast till February 2. A weather movement in the Bay of Bengal has led to heavy to very high storms in the area.

