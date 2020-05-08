Tamil Nadu: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Protesting CPI-M Workers and Police in Madurai Over Opening of Liquor Shops Amid Lockdown; Watch Video

Scuffle Breaks Out in Tamil Nadu Between Protesters and Police (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chennai, May 8: A scuffle broke out between protesters including CPI-M workers and Police in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Friday. According to a report by ANI, the locals were protesting against Tamil Nadu government's decision to open liquor shops in the state amid the coronavirus lockdown. The state-run Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) liquor outlets were opened in the state from May 7. In a 0.59 second video released by ANI, women are seen fighting with cops in broad daylight in Madurai. Scores of women were seen walking on the streets along with the kids protesting the state government's move to open the liquor shops in the state.

On Thursday, DMK president M K Stalin had also opposed the move to reopen liquor shops demanding the state government to close down the outlets. Stalin had claimed that opening of liquor shops would lead to further increase in the spread of coronavirus.

The prices of liquor were raised by a maximum of Rs 20 per bottle of liquor as retail outlets opened for business for the first time in 43 days due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The revision was being effected following a 15 percent increase in excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). With the rise, the rate of a normal brand of 180 ml of IMFL will go up by Rs 10, while premium ones will see a price increase of Rs 20.

After a dry spell of 43 days, liquor sale resumed at state-run outlets in Tamil Nadu except Chennai and containment zones. Booze lovers lined up in front of the stores since early morning to get their share. Long queues extended upto a few kilometers in several localities including those that fall under Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Chengelpet and Tiruvallur districts.