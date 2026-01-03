Caracas, January 3: President Donald Trump has escalated his rhetoric against Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, asserting that her government has lost control to criminal organizations. The comments followed Sheinbaum’s condemnation of a massive U.S. military operation on Saturday, January 3, 2026, which resulted in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. "She's a good woman, but the cartels are running Mexico," Trump stated, dismissing Sheinbaum's criticism of the raid. "She's not running Mexico—the CARTELS are." The diplomatic rift deepened after elite U.S. Delta Force commandos conducted high-profile strikes across Venezuela, seizing Maduro from a "fortress" in Caracas. While Sheinbaum labeled the unilateral action a violation of international law, Trump argued the operation's success demonstrates the necessity of decisive force. Trump further revealed he has repeatedly offered to "take out" Mexican cartels, a proposal Sheinbaum has firmly rejected. The U.S. administration is now signaling that similar aggressive measures could be deployed to address security and drug trafficking concerns along the southern border. US Strikes on Venezuela: Who Is Maria Corina Machado? Nobel Peace Prize Winner in Spotlight After Donald Trump Captures Nicolas Maduro.

Trump Rebuts President Sheinbaum, Claims Cartels Control Mexico

🚨 BOOM! President Trump FIRES BACK at Mexican President Sheinbaum after she criticized his Maduro capture “She's a good woman, but the cartels are running Mexico. She's not running Mexico — the CARTELS are running Mexico." 🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/3ZgVUYrgU5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 3, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Eric Daugherty), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

