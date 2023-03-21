Hyderabad, March 21: A wedding in Khammam turned into mourning after a woman dancing during the ceremony suddenly collapsed and died. The shocking incident took place on March 16, however, it was reported on Monday. The deceased, a 30-year-old woman, was attending a wedding ceremony of a relative.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the woman was identified as Rani, a resident of Alleepuram on the outskirts of Khammam town. The wedding was taking place at Seethampet village in Chinthakani Mandal. At the ceremony, all the women Joined together to dance in the celebration. Rani too participated in the celebration. Heart Attack Caught on Camera! 'Aapka Kya Hoga,' Bhopal Officer Surendra Kumar Dixit Collapses While Dancing to This Song at Function, Dies of Cardiac Arrest (Watch Video).

However, she suddenly collapsed on the ground towards the end of the wedding procession, when the bride was being sent home with her husband in a tradition called 'Appaginthalu'. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The incident has left the wedding guests in shock and sadness. Heart Attack Reason: Poor Lifestyle, Smoking, Stress Major Causes of Cardiac Arrest, Say Experts.

In a similar incident, a teenager died of cardiac arrest while dancing at a reception in Pardi (K) village, Kubheer Mandal. He too was rushed to a hospital, but he could not be saved. An 18-year-old first-year engineering student at CMR Engineering College collapsed while walking in the corridor on the campus. Reports said that the college-goer died of a sudden heart attack.

