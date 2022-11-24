Chennai, November 24: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her mother on Wednesday after she refused to consider marrying a man chosen by her family and wanted to marry someone from a backward caste. She also tried to kill herself after committing the crime, but was rescued by neighbours and hospitalised.

According to a report by India Today, the 45-year-old accused Arumuga Kani is a resident of Palamadai village in Tirunelveli district. Aruna was studying nursing and she had confessed to her mother that she was in love with a man from another caste. While the victim P Aruna, was from MBC (Most Backward Community), the man she loved belongs to Backward Community (BC). The Seevalaperi police have booked Arumugakani for murder. Punjab Shocker: Four Women Kidnap Factory Worker, Rape Him Overnight in Jalandhar

Arumugakani asked her daughter to come back home to discuss the issue in person after she had told her mother about her love over phone. Believing her mother’s words, Aruna came home. But Arumugakani immediately started making arrangements for her marriage with a man from her own caste. Aruna opposed it and was firm on marrying her lover told her mother that she would tell the groom’s family about her being in love with someone else. Delhi Shocker: Married Man Shoots Girlfriend Over Argument Inside Oyo Hotel Room in Narela

In a fit of rage, Arumuga Kani strangled Aruna and later attempted to end her life by consuming hair dye powder. However, she was rescued by her neighbours and admitted to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The Seevalaperi police arrested Arumugakani who is under treatment at the hospital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2022 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).