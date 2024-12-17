A 725-year-old inscription from the Chola era has been uncovered near the Perumal Temple in the Nethimedu area of Salem, Tamil Nadu. The inscription, believed to date back to the reign of Third Kulothunga Chola (1190 AD), was discovered following a complaint about the temple's missing idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Amshai. The Tiruthondar Sabha, along with officials from the Revenue and Archaeological Departments and local police, has launched a thorough investigation into the case. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin To Felicitate FIDE World Chess Champion 2024 D Gukesh, Hand Over INR 5 Crore Cheque Today.

Chola-Era Inscription Found Near Perumal Temple

