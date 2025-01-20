Chennai, January 20: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in five districts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days. The districts likely to be affected include Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Tenkasi. According to the RMC, an atmospheric lower-level circulation persists over the southwestern Bay of Bengal, just beyond the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu. This weather pattern is contributing to the increased rainfall activity in the state.

Light to moderate rain is likely in Chennai over the next 48 hours. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari in the day. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Heavy Rain in 9 Districts, Urges Fishermen To Avoid Venturing Into Sea.

Since Saturday evening, Tenkasi district has already experienced heavy rainfall. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea due to squally weather conditions. Wind speeds are expected to range between 35-45 km/h, with gusts up to 55 km/h along the south Tamil Nadu coast, the Comorin area, and the adjoining Gulf of Mannar over the next two days.

The northeast monsoon, which began on October 1, has not yet fully receded from Tamil Nadu. Increased moisture levels in the sea and changes in wind flow patterns are sustaining the ongoing rainfall activity across the state. Tamil Nadu recorded a 14 per cent surplus in rainfall during the northeast monsoon season, receiving 447 mm of rainfall compared to the seasonal average of 393 mm. Chennai recorded 845 mm of rainfall, 16 per cent above average, while Coimbatore saw a significant 47 per cent increase. Cyclone Fengal: Rains Lash Several Parts of Tamil Nadu, Cyclonic Storm Brewing in Bay of Bengal (Watch Video).

Maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu are expected to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius below normal, ranging between 2 degrees and 32 degrees, from January 17 to January 23. Cyclone Fengal, which struck Tamil Nadu between November 29 and December 1, caused widespread devastation and further contributed to the state’s rainfall statistics. The RMC predicts above-average rainfall in Tamil Nadu until January 23, with coastal districts, including Chennai, expected to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the coming days.

