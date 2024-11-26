Chennai, November 26: Rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, and the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall for three more days in the state, starting November 27, when the deep depression is likely to become a cyclonic storm.

Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a high-level meeting here at the Secretariat to review the precautionary measures and rushed NDRF and State teams to Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam and Cuddalore districts. Cyclone Fengal: IMD Says Cyclonic Storm Brewing in Bay of Bengal, Moving Towards Tamil Nadu; Check Weather Forecast for November 26-27 (Watch Video).

Thiruvarur Witnesses Heavy Rains As Deep Depression Forms in Bay of Bengal

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur witnesses heavy rains as deep depression forms in the Bay of Bengal pic.twitter.com/kRU4iqxqrV — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024

Chennai and nearby districts of Chengelpet, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur, the northern coastal city of Cuddalore and Cauvery delta areas, including Nagapattinam were among the places that received rainfall, which was mild to moderate in many areas and heavy in a few places.

Due to the rains, heavy traffic congestion was witnessed here in many areas including the arterial OMR Road and traffic flow was affected in several areas as roads came under sheets of water. Also, in Chennai, there was delay in the landing of seven flights. Cyclone Fengal: 7 NDRF Teams Mobilised As IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry From 26 to 28 November.

State-run Aavin said it has taken all steps to ensure unhindered milk supply to the people and announced that eight of its parlours here will be open 24x7. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin following his inspection of city areas here, advised officials to continue the maintenance work so that inundation could be prevented. Work to desilt canals is continuing as part of the maintenance.

According to the IMD, the depression over Bay of Bengal formed into a deep depression on Tuesday and it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm. The deep depression was about 770 km south-southeast of Chennai and 570 km south-southeast of Nagapattinam and warned of squally/gale wind and rough to very rough sea condition.

In its bulletin, it said: "It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on 27th November. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast skirting Sri Lanka coast during subsequent 2 days."

For Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 26 and 27. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on November 28 and heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 29.

On November 27, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in some places in the districts of Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengelpet, and Cuddalore and authorities declared holiday for schools and colleges in select regions including Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai.

Stalin, through video conferencing, reviewed the action plan to tackle the situation. Very heavy rainfall forecast covers the districts of Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Cuddalore. District collectors and IAS officials, tasked with monitoring and coordinating rain-related tasks took part in the meeting.

Collectors apprised the chief minister that adequate number of relief camps and medical teams were on standby and all other necessary arrangements were in place too. Stalin told officials that relief centres must be 'ready with all the amenities' and people should be evacuated in advance from low lying areas.

An official release here said that two NDRF teams have been dispatched to Thanjavur district. For each of the districts of Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam and Cuddalore, two teams ---one from NDRF and the other from the State-- have been dispatched.

Also in such districts, first-responders and volunteers are also ready for deployment. "Already, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea and a majority of boats have returned to shore."

As regards fishermen who have gone for deep sea fishing, they have been informed to move to the nearest harbours. The state and district level emergency operation centres are functioning 24x7. Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and top state officials participated in the meeting chaired by the chief minister.