Delhi, January 19: A tragic incident in Noida has claimed the life of a 27-year-old software engineer from Gurugram, despite a heroic rescue attempt by a local delivery agent. Yuvraj Mehta, a techie employed at a firm in Gurugram, drowned after his car plunged into a deep, water-filled pit or drain during heavy waterlogging.

Witnesses reported that the young man struggled for over 30 minutes, clinging to the roof of his vehicle and pleading for help before the car was completely swallowed by the water. The incident has drawn significant attention due to the brave intervention of a Flipkart delivery agent, Moninder, who was passing by the area. Greater Noida Shocker: Woman Strangled to Death for Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Accused Hid Body Under Parked Car To Stage Accident; Arrested.

Seeing the car sinking, the agent stopped his vehicle and attempted to reach Yuvraj, even as the water levels rose rapidly. Despite the delivery partner’s efforts to pull the man to safety using available tools and calling out to bystanders, the strong current and the depth of the flooded pit proved insurmountable.

In a harrowing series of events, Yuvraj realised the gravity of the situation as water began to enter the cabin of his car. While trapped, he managed to dial his father and share his live location via WhatsApp. His father remained on the call, listening to his son’s pleas for help until the line eventually went silent. Google Maps Error Leads to Fatal Accident in Greater Noida: Man Dies As Car Plunges Into 30-Feet-Deep Drain Following Google Maps, Police Deploy Crane To Pull Out Drowned Vehicle (Watch Video).

Eyewitnesses stated that Yuvraj had climbed onto the roof of the car in a last-ditch effort to stay above the waterline. The Flipkart delivery agent, along with a few others, tried to throw ropes and provide support, but the car shifted abruptly and submerged entirely within minutes.

The Flipkart delivery agent reportedly risked his own safety by wading into the outskirts of the flooded zone. He urged other commuters to form a human chain, but the intensity of the waterlogging made it nearly impossible for untrained civilians to reach the center of the drain.

Police officials have praised the delivery agent’s presence of mind and courage. Despite the tragic outcome, authorities noted that the agent stayed at the spot until emergency services arrived, providing them with the exact location where the vehicle had disappeared beneath the surface.

