A man was killed after the car he was driving plunged into a 30-foot-deep drain in Greater Noida, near the P-4 sector. The accident has been blamed on alleged negligence by the authorities and Google Maps. Upon arrival, police rescued the man, who worked as a station master, from the drain and rushed him to the hospital, but he sadly succumbed to his injuries. Authorities later used a crane to retrieve the car from the drain. Bareilly Accident: GPS Error Leads to Car Plunging from Under-Construction Bridge, 3 Dead.

Google Maps Error Leads to Fatal Accident in Greater Noida

बिना कुछ जाने, आंख बंदकर गूगल मैप के रास्ते पर चलना खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है. ग्रेटर नोएडा में गूगल मैप के गलत निर्देश के चलते कार 30 फीट गहरे नाले में गिरी, स्टेशन मास्टर भारत भाटी की दर्दनाक मौत। पुलिस ने कड़ी मशक्कत से बाहर निकाला, लेकिन अस्पताल ले जाते समय हुई मौत। pic.twitter.com/76wuoXE54L — VIVEK YADAV (@vivek4news) March 4, 2025

Man Dies As Car Plunges Into 30-Feet-Deep Drain Following Google Maps

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)