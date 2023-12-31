New Delhi, December 31: The government on Sunday declared pro-Pakistan separatist amalgam Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Jammu and Kashmir a banned organisation for fomenting terrorism and spreading anti-India propaganda in the Union territory. Announcing the decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the group was found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organisation found involved in anti-India activities would be thwarted. MHA Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Unlawful Association Under UAPA, Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The 'Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule," Shah wrote on 'X'. Government Declares Masarat Alam Faction of Muslim League Jammu Kashmir Unlawful Association Under UAPA, Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

The pro-Pakistan group was earlier headed by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who was succeeded by Masarat Alam Bhat. Bhat is also known for his anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda. Bhat is currently in jail and his party the Muslim League of Jammu Kashmir was declared a banned organisation on December 27.