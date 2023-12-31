On December 31, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced via Twitter that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) as an 'Unlawful Association' under the UAPA. Shah stated, "The ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA. The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir." Under PM Narendra Modi's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, Shah further asserted that any individual or organisation engaged in anti-India activities would be promptly thwarted. Government Declares Masarat Alam Faction of Muslim League Jammu Kashmir Unlawful Association Under UAPA, Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

MHA Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Unlawful Association

The ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA. The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)