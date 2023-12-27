Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X to announce that the government has declared the "Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)" as an "Unlawful Association" under UAPA. In a tweet, Shah stated, "This organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K." He emphasised the government's commitment to act against those opposing the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of the nation, ensuring they face the full force of the law. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mithun Chakraborty Skips BJP Core Committee Meeting in West Bengal Chaired by Amit Shah.

Muslim League Jammu Kashmir Declared Unlawful Association

The ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA is declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA. This organization and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 27, 2023

