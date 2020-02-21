Tej Pratap is Back on Maha Shivratri 2020, Plays the Flute While Addressing Rally in Vaishali, Watch Video

Tej Pratap playing flute on Maha Shivratri (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bihar, February 21: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav was seen playing the flute during Maha Shivratri celebrations in Vaishali. According to reports, while addressing a rally in the city, Yadav said, "Nitish Kumar will be killed" in 2020 in a "Raas Leela." He further added that people know who the real "Kans" is and they know what is the situation of Bihar. Yadav is known for his controversial statements and antics.

In 2018, Tej Pratap dressed as Lord Shiva, and the pictures soon went viral on social media. Not only pictures but also a video of Tej Pratap Yadav with the Damru and conch shell, inside a Shiva temple in Patna was widely circulated. Last year, once again he was seen dressing up as Lord Shiva, before offering prayers at a temple in Patna. Tej Pratap Yadav is Addicted to Marijuana, Used to Dress Up Like God, Goddesses, Says Wife Aishwarya Rai.

Watch Video:

#WATCH Bihar: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav plays the flute during Maha Shivratri celebrations in Vaishali. (20.02.20) pic.twitter.com/cQRozrrPd4 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020

Tej Pratap's marriage became the talk of the town after he declared that he would divorce his wife Aishwarya Rai after six months of marriage. A lot of startling revelations were made by his wife. Aishwarya who had accused Pratap of being a marijuana addict and also of harassing her.

Aishwarya, in her complaint, claimed that immediately after her marriage, she learnt that Tej was a drug addict who used to consume drugs and under its influence claim to be an avatar of Lord Shiva."Tej used to dress up like Lord Radha and Krishna. Soon after my wedding, I discovered that he used to dress up like god and goddesses. Not only this, once after consuming drugs, Tej wore a 'Ghagra' (long skirt) and 'Choli' (blouse) and dressed up like goddess Radha, he also wore makeup and a hair vig,"

(With additional inputs from ANI)