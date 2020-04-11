Telangana Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Till April 30 After PM Modi Chairs Video-Conference With State CMs

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao | File image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Hyderabad, April 11: Telangana joined the list of Indian states which have officially extended the lockdown beyond April 14, when the curfew-like restrictions announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to end. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced that the statewide shutdown would continue till at least April 30. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

Continuing the shutdown for a minimum of two weeks is necessitated to contain the spread of COVID-19, said KCR. Earlier, the Telangana CM had predicted the coronavirus to be contained in his state till April 7. However, the spurt in cases due to the Tablighi Jamaat event returnees turned the southern state into one of the severely affected provinces of India.

By the time this report was published, Telangana had confirmed 503 cases, including 14 deaths and 96 recoveries. Rao, earlier this week, suggested that the governments should brace for a long battle across the nation. Lifting the lockdown due to economic considerations would be prove to be disastrous, he had warned the Centre.

"I am appealing to the Prime Minister and Government of India to extend lockdown without hesitation. Lockdown is the only weapon we have to control the spread of this disease and avoid a situation which countries like the US, Spain and Italy are facing," he told a news conference earlier this week.

PM Modi, in the video-conference with 13 State CMs earlier today, agreed that the lockdown must be continued for at least the next two weeks. An announcement from the central government is expected before April 14 -- when the 21-day lockdown announced by the PM will end.

After Modi's message in the virtual meeting, Maharashtra and West Bengal declared an extension in the lockdown till April 30. Odisha had, on Thursday, decided to extend the dates till the said date, whereas, the governments of Punjab and Rajasthan extended the shutdown till May 1 on Friday.