In a chilling incident in Telangana's Medchal, a man was caught on CCTV attempting suicide by jumping in front of a moving truck. The footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows the man deliberately crossing the road and falling under the vehicle at around 1:30 AM on January 26. Thankfully, the truck driver was unaware of the suicide attempt, and the video helped clear any potential blame for the incident. The man is now in critical condition and receiving medical treatment. Police have launched an investigation into the case, though the motive behind the suicide attempt remains unclear. Suicide Attempt Caught on Camera in Telangana: Man Tries To Jump From Godavari River Bridge in Bhadrachalam, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Suicide Attempt Caught on Camera in Telangana:

In a shocking incident, a man was caught on camera while attempting suicide by jumping in front of moving truck in #Telangana's #Medchal. The truck driver was lucky as the incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area. If the individual's suicide attempt would not… pic.twitter.com/oOcgtvsUae — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 28, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

