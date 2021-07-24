Hyderabad, July 24: In a shocking incident, three members of a family died by reportedly jumping in the Krishna river at Nagarjuna Sagar in Telangana. As per report, the police spotted a scooter parked near a bridge on the river and on checking the details came of know that it belonged to the deceased. The police has also recovered a suicide note from their home saying that they ended their lives because of 'health and financial' issues. The deceased have been identified as M Ramaiah, his wife Nagamani and their 12-year-old son Satwik. Pune Woman Thrashes Husband to Death With Bat, Strangles Him With ‘Dupatta’ to Look Like Suicide.

According to a report by the Times of India, Ramaiah worked as a junior plant attendant at Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited's first station at Nagarjuna Sagar. Nagarjuna Sagar CI Gowri Naidu told TOI, ". “In a suicide note found at his home, Ramaiah wrote that they had decided to end their lives due to health and financial issues." Their bodies were reportedly fished out on Friday. Odisha: Man Kills Daughter, Wife; Commits Suicide in Jagatsinghpur District.

In an another incident, a 33-year-old man alledgely died by suicide and was found hanging inside the premises of a private company in Gurugram on Saturday, as reported by IANS. The dead body has been sent for autopsy and an investigation has been launched in the matter. However, the police has not recovered any suicide note from the spot.

