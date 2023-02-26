Hyderabad, February 26: In yet another incident of youth succumbing to cardiac arrest, a 19-year-old collapsed and died while dancing at a wedding of his relative. The incident occurred on Saturday night when Mutyam, a native of Maharashtra, was dancing at the wedding reception of a relative in Pardi village of Nirmal district, about 200 km from Hyderabad. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Kills Friend to Death for Texting and Making Calls to His Girlfriend, Surrenders at Police Station.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. The young man was in a celebratory mood and was dancing to a popular number in the presence of the guests. While dancing, he suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious. The guests rushed him to Bhainsa Area Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Cricketer Dies in Ahmedabad After Suffering Heart Attack While Playing.

Youth Dies While Dancing:

19-Year-Old youth Dancing At Wedding Collapses, Dies. The tragic incident took place in Nirmal District of Telangana where Mutyam who had come from Maharashtra suffered a heartattack while dancing. pic.twitter.com/r9028k7pF5 — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) February 26, 2023

Doctors said the youth may have suffered massive cardiac arrest. This is the second such incident in Telangana in four days. A 24-year-old police constable died of cardiac arrest while working out at a gym in Hyderabad on February 22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2023 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).