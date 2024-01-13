In a tragic incident in Hyderabad, an 11-year-old boy named Tanishq lost his life due to an electric shock while flying kites with his friends. The unfortunate event took place on Friday, January 12, on the terrace of Lakshmi Vani Towers in Attapur. Tanishq was playing with his cousin and friends when he accidentally came into contact with a live wire on the terrace, leading to his immediate demise. Following the incident, Tanishq’s uncle, Abhishek Ubale, lodged a complaint with the Attapur police. Consequently, the apartment management has been charged under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing death by negligence. Makar Sankranti 2024: Three-Day Camp To Be Held in Mumbai To Treat Birds, Animals Injured Due to Discarded Kite Strings.

Tragic Incident in Hyderabad

