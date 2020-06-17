Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Thane: Fire Erupts at Saket Slum Area, Operation Underway to Extinguish Blaze

News Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 11:25 PM IST
Fire Erupts at Saket Slum Area in Thane (Photo Credits: ANI)

Thane, June 17: A massive fire broke out in Saket slum area of Maharashtra's Thane on Wednesday night. According to news agency ANI, police officials, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDC) officials, Fire Brigade officials were present at the site. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Reported from Open Ground Near Eastern Express Highway Along Nahur-Bhandup; Watch Video.

One fire engine, one rescue vehicle and one water tanker at present at the incident spot. No casualties or injuries have been reported till now, ANI reported. The cause of the blaze is not yet known. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Crawford Market Area, Several Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot.

ANI Tweet:

Earlier this month, a similar fire was reported at the iconic Crawford Market in South Mumbai. Six fire engines and five jumbo water tankers were rushed to the spot. The level-two fire was confined to the four shops in the area.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 11:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

