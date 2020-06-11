Mumbai, June 11: A massive fire broke out at Mumbai’s Crawford Market area on Thursday. Panic gripped the area after the blaze erupted. A thick envelope of smoke also engulfed Crawford Market area. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. However, the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. According to reports, the fire broke out in the evening and Byculla control room was alerted at around 6.15 pm.

After receiving the information, senior officials also rushed to the area to take stock of the situation. At the time of filing the story, there is no report of any injury or collateral damage due to the fire. More details are still awaited. Videos of the fire at Crawford Market also surfaced on social media. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Reported from Open Ground Near Eastern Express Highway Along Nahur-Bhandup; Watch Video.

Here Are Videos of The Incident:

ALERT: Fire breaks out at South Mumbai's Crawford Market pic.twitter.com/jt191VLlia — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) June 11, 2020

Huge fire at Crawford Market Mumbai 🙏🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ywb0SriD0w — Nadeem Siddiqui (@osmaniaprinting) June 11, 2020

Crawford Market, also known as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai, is one of South Mumbai's most famous markets. The market was first established in 1871. The market is just walking distance from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station.

