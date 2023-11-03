Thane, November 3: A woman was allegedly kidnapped by her son-in-law and his friend in Kalyan recently. The accused son-in-law reportedly kidnapped his wife's mother for not allowing him to take his son home. The accused have been identified as Bhavesh Madhavi and Suraj Mahatre. Police officials said that the accused son-in-law is a resident of Airoli in Navi Mumbai.

According to a report in the Times of India, after kidnapping his mother-in-law, the accused took her to his house, where he allegedly assaulted her. Later, the accused called his wife and asked her to return his son if she wanted her mother to be safe. Accused Bhavesh Madhavi is married to Dikshita, and the couple has a son; together, they live in Taloja. Thane Shocker: Woman Mercilessly Thrashes Mother-in-Law Over Family Dispute, Disturbing Visuals Surface.

An officer privy to the case said that the couple were reportedly locked in a domestic dispute, due to which Dikshita took her son and went to her mother's house in Kalyan. The accused had asked his wife to return home, but when she refused, he requested her to send their son home. The kidnapping took place on Tuesday, October 31, when the accused and his friend reached his wife's mother's place in Kalyan to take her back home.

However, his wife and son were not at home. At the same time, accused Madhavi asked his mother-in-law if she had "sold" his child. Following this, the duo forced her into the car, saying they were taking her to a police station in Thane. Madhavi and his friend were arrested, and the woman was rescued after her daughter approached the cops and informed them about the threats she received from her husband. Thane Shocker: Seniors Thrash NCC Students With Stick on Pretext of Punishment in Joshi Bedekar College, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

In a separate incident, a man allegedly strangled his 46-year-old mother to death following an argument at their home in Navi Mumbai. The incident took place on Sunday, October 29. The accused, identified as Roopchand Rehman Sheikh (21), has been arrested.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2023 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).