Thane, January 19: In a shocking incident in Mumbai's neighbouring Thane, a teenager was allegedly stabbed by three others in the city. The victim, a 16-year-old SSC student, was reportedly attacked by three boys after he spoke to one of the accused's ex-girlfriends. Police officials said that 20-year-old Amol Padvi and his two friends stabbed Rohan Ambure following an argument over Ambure talking to Padvi's ex-girlfriend.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the alleged attack occurred after victim Rohan Ambure left his school in Charai. The incident came to light when a rickshaw driver spotted him in a pool of blood and immediately rushed him to Siddhivinyak Hospital. Thane Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Booked for ‘Marrying’ 12-Year-Old Girl, Making Her Pregnant.

After he was admitted to the hospital, the police quickly sprung into action and arrested two adults and one minor in connection with the matter. An officer said that the main accused, Amol Padv, led the assault on Ambure due to personal issues that were related to the victim's interactions with his ex-girlfriend.

Sadashiv Nikam, a police inspector, confirmed the trio's arrest. He also said that the victim is undergoing treatment in the hospital. In a separate incident in Thane, three people were injured on the night of January 12 after they were attacked by a group of people for intervening in a fight. Thane Shocker: Alcoholic Haryana Man Beats Wife, Two Kids to Death With Cricket Bat; Accused at Large.

An official said that the victims were present at a tea stall in Ambernath when a fight broke out, and they tried to pacify the two sides. However, a group of people who were carrying sharp weapons like swords, etc., allegedly attacked and injured the trio.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2024 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).