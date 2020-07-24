Thiruvananthapuram, July 24: The mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, K Sreekumar, on Friday went into self-isolation after seven councillors tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, authorities have announced a strict lockdown across Thiruvananthapuram district up to the midnight of July 28. Thiruvananthapuram is one of the worst-affected districts in Kerala. COVID-19: Kerala Cabinet to Cancel Assembly Session Scheduled for July 27.

Kerala broke all records on Thursday as the number of COVID-19 positive cases on a single day crossed 1,000 for the second consecutive day, taking the total cases to 16,110, with 9,466 presently positive. By now, 50 Covid deaths have been reported in Kerala. At least 6,594 patients have recovered so far in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has hinted at the imposition of state-wide lockdown. Kerala CM Clarifies State's COVID-19 Discharge Policy.

Seven Councillors Test COVID-19 Positive in Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala: Seven councillors of Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation have tested positive for #COVID19 following which Corporation Mayor went into self-quarantine. — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Vijayan on Wednesday, when asked if a fresh state-wide lockdown is on the anvil in view of the consistent spike in coronavirus cases, had said that though things look like that, a final decision would be taken only after wide-ranging consultations.

