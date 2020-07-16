New Delhi, July 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, July 16, remembered Thiruvalluvar, a celebrated Tamil poet and philosopher. The premier also said that his Tamil classic "Tirukkural" is very inspiring and called it a treasure of rich thoughts and noble ideals. PM Narendra Modi Quotes from 'Tirukkural' Again, Now for Soldiers in Ladakh.

"The Tirukkural is extremely inspiring. It is a treasure of rich thoughts, noble ideals and great motivation. The words of respected Thiruvalluvar have the power to spread hope and brightness. I hope more youngsters across India read it!," PM Modi tweeted. He also tweeted the post in Tamil.

PM Modi's Tweet:

The Tirukkural is extremely inspiring. It is a treasure of rich thoughts, noble ideals and great motivation. The words of respected Thiruvalluvar have the power to spread hope and brightness. I hope more youngsters across India read it! pic.twitter.com/Fxi8ROkp0t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2020

PM Modi's Tweet in Tamil:

தெய்வப்புலவர் திருவள்ளுவரின் எழுத்துக்கள், நம்பிக்கையும் ஒளியும் பரப்பிடும் வல்லமை வாய்ந்தவை. இந்தியா முழுதிலுமுள்ள இளைஞர்கள் பலரும் திருக்குறளைப் படித்துப் பயனுருவர் என நம்புகிறேன். — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2020

During his recent visit to Ladakh to meet Indian armed forces, PM Modi quoted saint-poet Tiruvalluvar's couplet "Maramanam manda vazhichelavu thetram yena nangey yemam padaikku."

"That is, the tradition and credibility of valour, honour, dignified behaviour, these four qualities are the reflection of the army of any country. Indian forces have always followed this path," the Prime Minister said.

In earlier occasions too, Prime Minister has quoted the "Tirukkural", which shows guidance to people from all walks of life. A Gujarati version of Tirukkural was also released by PM Modi in 2015.

