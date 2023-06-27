New Delhi, June 27: Even as the prices of tomato, onion and potato soared in several parts of the country, the Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that due to wrong policies first tomatoes were thrown on the streets and then there is a sudden surge in prices. Tomato Price Rise in Delhi: Tomatoes Being Sold at Rs 80 Per Kg; Sudden Increase in Prices Due to Heavy Rainfall, Says Resident (See Pics).

In a tweet (in Hindi), Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Prime Minister had said that tomato, onion and potato are his 'TOP' priority. But due to wrong policies... first tomatoes are thrown on streets and then they are sold at Rs 100 per kg." He also attached a news report highlighting the soaring prices of tomato and other items. Tomato Price Rise: Prices of Tomatoes Reach Rs 100 Per Kg in Bengaluru as Cost of Humble Red Veggie Goes Up by 200% Across Karnataka (Watch Video).
Jairam Ramesh Shares a News Report on Twitter:

In numerous locations across the national capital, including Azadpur Mandi, tomatoes are being sold at or above Rs 80 to 100 per kg. The wholesaler dealers attribute the surge in price to heavy rainfall in various regions of North India which has damaged tomato crops, thereby limiting the availability of an adequate supply in the wholesale market.

