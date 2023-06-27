New Delhi, June 27: Even as the prices of tomato, onion and potato soared in several parts of the country, the Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that due to wrong policies first tomatoes were thrown on the streets and then there is a sudden surge in prices. Tomato Price Rise in Delhi: Tomatoes Being Sold at Rs 80 Per Kg; Sudden Increase in Prices Due to Heavy Rainfall, Says Resident (See Pics).

Jairam Ramesh Shares a News Report on Twitter:

प्रधानमंत्री ने Tomato, Onion और Potato को 'TOP' प्राथमिकता बताया था। लेकिन उनकी ग़लत नीतियों के कारण… पहले टमाटर सड़क पर फिकता है फिर 100 रुपए किलो बिकता है‌! pic.twitter.com/95NqBRzWW5 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 27, 2023

In numerous locations across the national capital, including Azadpur Mandi, tomatoes are being sold at or above Rs 80 to 100 per kg. The wholesaler dealers attribute the surge in price to heavy rainfall in various regions of North India which has damaged tomato crops, thereby limiting the availability of an adequate supply in the wholesale market.

